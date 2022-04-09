Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.49

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 746,402 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.66.
Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.