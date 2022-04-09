Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.49

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 746,402 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.66.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

