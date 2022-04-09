IMARA’s (IMRA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. IMARA has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 50,398 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 488,307 shares worth $556,539. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $3,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

