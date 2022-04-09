iMe Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $5.36 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $984,716.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.13 or 0.07572487 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.75 or 1.00067009 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

