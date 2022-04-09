iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.30

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 66258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.11.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

See Also

