Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.23. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $51.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

