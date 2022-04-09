Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$56.05.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$30.64 and a 52-week high of C$64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.47.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.4800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

