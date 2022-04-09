Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,126. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

