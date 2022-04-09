Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $46.83 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

