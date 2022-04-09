Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.