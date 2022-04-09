Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.