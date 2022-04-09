Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.84. 24,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 69,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.
