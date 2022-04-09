Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 7.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 240,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,649,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

