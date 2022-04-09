Insider Buying: Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$13,137.50 ($9,877.82).

Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway acquired 300,000 shares of Artrya stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$318,600.00 ($239,548.87).

On Monday, February 14th, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway bought 50,000 shares of Artrya stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($37,894.74).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway purchased 50,000 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$60,350.00 ($45,375.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 27.84 and a quick ratio of 27.84.

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered image-analysis software to enhance the detection and management of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its proprietary AI algorithms to interpret data from coronary computed tomography angiography scans and delivers findings in a single point of care solution.

