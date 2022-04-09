Insider Buying: Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Purchases £39,523.99 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) insider Rohan Cummings purchased 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £39,523.99 ($51,834.74).

LON DVO opened at GBX 215 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £358.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.70. Devro plc has a twelve month low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

DVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

