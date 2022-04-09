Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $2,965,100.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 961,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.