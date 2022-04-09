Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Sells $215,171.25 in Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CALM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.63 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.