Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells 18,429 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPE stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

