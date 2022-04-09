Insider Selling: Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Sells $254,587.35 in Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DVN stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.