Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $746,400.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JBL opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,965,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

