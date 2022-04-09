Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 22,605 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after acquiring an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after acquiring an additional 221,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

