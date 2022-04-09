Insider Selling: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CAO Sells $51,247.89 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

X stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United States Steel by 35.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

