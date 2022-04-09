Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells $81,016.00 in Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

