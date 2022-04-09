Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $59,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $23.18. 107,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,353. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

