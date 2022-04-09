Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Acquires £12,250 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,065.57).
Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. Intercede Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.
About Intercede Group (Get Rating)
