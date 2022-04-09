InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.18

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.18, with a volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in InterDigital by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in InterDigital by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

