International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $691.91

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.91 ($9.07) and traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.11). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.98), with a volume of 252,413 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £280.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 643.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 691.91.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,668.85). Also, insider Patrick Magee purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £15,825 ($20,754.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,500.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.