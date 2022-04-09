Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 86,348 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Thursday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $412,772.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $854,259.44.

Shares of ITCI opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.