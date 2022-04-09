Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) to report $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $2.17 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

