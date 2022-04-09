Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

SPGP stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

