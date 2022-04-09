Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 375,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,576 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 268,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

