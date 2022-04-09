Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitae were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Invitae by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,709,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

NVTA stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

