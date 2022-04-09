iomart Group (LON:IOM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOMGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.64) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

IOM opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £202.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.34. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 314.10 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

About iomart Group (Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.