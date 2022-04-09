iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.83 and last traded at $90.83. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

