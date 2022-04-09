iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,233,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

