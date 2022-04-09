iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,052,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

