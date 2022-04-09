iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 782.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,217,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,199,000 after buying an additional 549,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,370.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 366,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 395,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 161.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 586,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $59.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

