iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

