Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Trading Down 6.5%

Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 14,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 15,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Item 9 Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

