Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) versus Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Critical Contrast

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sonendo shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $21.94 million 4.95 -$10.91 million ($0.16) -7.19 Sonendo $33.20 million 2.45 -$48.50 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonendo.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -52.53% -11.86% -9.82% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Item 9 Labs and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.80%. Sonendo has a consensus price target of $11.98, suggesting a potential upside of 288.96%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Summary

Sonendo beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software that integrates digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

