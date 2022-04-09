Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.44

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.44 and traded as high as C$11.64. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 669,556 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The company has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.63.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

