Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $47.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

NYSE:JXN opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $4,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $2,563,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $9,326,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.