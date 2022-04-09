James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $428.31

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.31 ($5.62) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 237 ($3.11), with a volume of 113,141 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 426.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

