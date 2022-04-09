James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

