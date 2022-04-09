Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,463 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $75.46 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.