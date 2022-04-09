Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Resolute Forest Products worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFP opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $935.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

