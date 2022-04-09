Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 956 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $78.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.