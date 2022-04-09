Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,914 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

