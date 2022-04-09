Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Navient worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after buying an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navient by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Navient by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 432,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.61 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.