Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

