Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 226,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

