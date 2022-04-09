Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

